The city of Sachse reported three additional COVID-19 cases today, April 7, bringing the total reported cases in the city limits to 10.

According to reports the latest Sachse cases include a 64-year-old male with no underlying health conditions, a 49-year-old woman with no additional underlying chronic conditions and a 63-year-old woman with no additional underlying health conditions.

All of these cases are in the Dallas County.

From staff reports. [email protected]