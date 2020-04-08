Dallas County reports 20th COVID-19 related death

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 63 new cases of COVID-19 today, bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 1,324 with 20 total deaths to date*.

The 20th death from COVID-19 was reported of man in his 60’s who was a resident of the city of Rowlett. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

Of cases requiring hospitalization, about three-quarters (70%) have been either over 60 years of age or have had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition.

Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in over a quarter (29%) of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

Residents are asked to help prevent spread of the virus by practicing non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) such as social distancing (avoiding close contact with other people, especially those who are sick), covering coughs and sneezes, and hand hygiene. Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces, and avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands. If you are sick, stay home.

* Numbers are updated at 10:00 AM daily.

Note: Does not include positive results from persons who reside out-of-state or outside of Dallas County.

From staff reports. [email protected]