Lopez updates on closures, graduation, meals

After announcing last weekend that Garland ISD schools would remain closed indefinitely, Superintendent Ricardo Lopez released a video sharing updated details.

He announced on Friday that, in light of information from Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins, campuses would shut down for the rest of the school year with a review scheduled for the week of May 4. Earlier that morning, the district had announced they would be shut down until May 21.

Lopez filmed a video at Sachse High School Tuesday, April 7 with further details on how this would impact graduation and curbside meal pickup.

“As soon as we get through our self-quarantine, they’re not going to just open the doors and let us out there,” he explained. “They may put restrictions on how many people can go out and for what period of time. It’s going to be a phase-in to normalcy – it’s not going to be a switch turning on. With that in mind, we’re also planning what a virtual graduation would look like. That’s our last resort. We’re always planning and always looking at what’s best for graduation. Understand all our conversations have revolved around what best for you all. You have not left our minds.”

Original graduation dates were May 21-23, with Sachse High’s at 5 p.m. Thursday, May 21. However, this could be pushed a month or two depending on how the coronavirus situation develops. Possible new dates are June 18-20 and July 9-11. Sachse High’s would be at 5 p.m. June 18 or 5 p.m. July 9.

Details on how virtual ceremonies would work have not been developed yet. Lopez noted that he knows how special in-person ceremonies are and is going to do everything possible to make that a reality.

Curbside meals are also changing to protect families and workers.

On Monday, the district switched from serving two meals a day to serving one meal a day and providing breakfast staples. Starting Monday, April 13, they will begin having three pick-up times a week.

Curbside pickup will be available Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Workers will serve four meals (hot lunch for that day, cold lunch for the following day and two breakfasts) on Mondays and Wednesdays, and two meals (hot lunch for Friday and breakfast for Monday) on Fridays.

The district has Friday, April 10 off, so pickup for that day will be on Thursday, April 9.

“When we come out of this, we will be different,” Lopez said. “We will be smarter, but most of all we’ll be more united and even stronger. Please understand that GISD loves you and we have every intention of doing what’s right for this district.”

