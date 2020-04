The biggest Christian holiday falls this weekend, but instead of preaching to crowded sanctuaries, pastors will once again be sharing their messages with a handful of cameras.

Although churches are closed to prevent further spread of COVID-19, congregants are still tuning in to online services. In fact, most local preachers have found that numbers are increasing.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]