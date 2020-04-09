Collin County reports 6th COVID-19 related death

Collin County Health Care Services (CCHCS) announced that a 53-year-old Dallas man died Wednesday at a local hospital. This is the 6th COVID-19 related death in the county.
County officials confirmed the man suffered from underlying health conditions before testing positive for the virus. Officials stated no further personal information will be released.
Collin County health authorities reported 29 new cases of COVID-19 in the county this evening, April 9, bringing the total to 406 confirmed cases. There are 235 active cases and 165 that have successfully recovered.
There are 30 cases hospitalized and there have been 6 COVID-19 related deaths.
New confirmed cases by community are:
Allen – 50 year old female and a 55 year old male
Celina – 38 year old female
Dallas – 18, 34, 38, 43 and 53 year old males
Fairview – 73 year old male
Farmersville – 42 year old female
Frisco – 2 and 33 year old females and 34, 56 and 62 year old males
McKinney – 20, 24, 29, 40 and 53 year old females and 17, 39 and 84 year old males
Plano – 31 year old female and 32, 39, 48 and 65 year old males
Princeton – 29 year old male
From staff reports. [email protected]news.com