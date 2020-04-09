Dallas County reports two more COVID-19 related deaths.

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 108 new cases of COVID-19 today, April 9, bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 1,432 with 22 total deaths to date*.

The 21st and 22nd deaths from COVID-19 were reported, including a man in his 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility who had been in hospice care, and a man in his 70’s who was a resident of the city of DeSoto who had been hospitalized.

Of cases requiring hospitalization, about three-quarters (70%) have been either over 60 years of age or have had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition.

Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in over a quarter (29%) of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

* Numbers are updated at 10:00 AM daily.

Note: Does not include positive results from persons who reside out-of-state or outside of Dallas County.

From staff reports. [email protected]