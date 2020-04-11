Sachse reports 12th confirmed COVID-19 case

A 12th positive COVID-19 case was reported in Sachse late yesterday evening, April 10.

The individual is a 22-year-old man with no underlying chronic health conditions. He resides in Sachse, Dallas County.

According to Sachse officials, the Garland Health Department, which serves as the regional health authority for Garland, Sachse, Murphy and Wylie, is delivering masks and health orders for all cases in Sachse.

In a statement on the city’s social media page the current situation as being monitored by the city and the Garland Health Authority.

The city of Sachse’s Stay Home Stay Safe order issued on Mar. 30 is applicable to all residents regardless of the county that their Sachse residence falls within. From staff reports. [email protected]