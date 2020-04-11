Two additional COVID-19 related deaths, 26th and 27th, reported by Dallas County

Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 107 new cases of COVID-19 today, bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 1,644 with 27 total deaths to date*.

The 26thand 27th deaths from COVID-19 were reported from area hospitals, including: a man in his 60’s who was a resident of the city of Garland, and a man in his 70’s who was a resident of the city of Grand Prairie.

Both had additional underlying health conditions.

Of cases requiring hospitalization, most (69%) have been either over 60 years of age or have had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition.

Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third (30%) of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

* Numbers are updated at 10:00 AM daily.

Note: Does not include positive results from persons who reside out-of-state or outside of Dallas County.

From staff reports. [email protected]