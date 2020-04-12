COVID-19 related death reported in McKinney

Collin County health authorities confirmed that an 84-year-old McKinney man with underlying health conditions and diagnosed with COVID-19 died last night in his home.
Records show the man was found to be positive for the virus on April 9. No additional personal information is being released.
Health authorities reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 in the county this afternoon, April 12, bringing the reported total to 453 confirmed cases. There are 191 active cases and 254 that have successfully recovered.
There are 25 cases hospitalized and 8 have died from COVID-19 related illness.
The county reported 2,041 negative tests and 657 People Under Monitoring
New confirmed cases by community are:
Allen – 42 year old female
Celina – 41 year old male
Lavon – 32 year old female
McKinney – 35 year old female
Murphy – 32 year old female and a 46 year old male
Plano – female infant and 54 and 62 year old males
Princeton – 29 year old male
Prosper – 48 year old male
Wylie – 22 year old male
From staff reports. [email protected]