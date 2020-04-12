New COVID-19 deaths reported by Dallas County

Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 79 new cases of COVID-19 today April 12, bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 1,723 with 31 total deaths to date*.

The 28th, 29th, 30th and 31st deaths from COVID-19 were reported of individuals who had been critically ill in area hospitals, including: a woman in her 60’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in Garland, and a man in his 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in Richardson, a man in his 80’s was who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas, and man in his 60’s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. All had additional underlying health conditions.

Of cases requiring hospitalization, most (69%) have been either over 60 years of age or have had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition.

Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third (30%) of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

* Numbers are updated at 10:00 AM daily.

Note: Does not include positive results from persons who reside out-of-state or outside of Dallas County.

From staff reports. [email protected]