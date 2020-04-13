Dallas County reports 32nd COVID-19 related death

Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 65 new cases of COVID-19 today, April 13, bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 1,788 with 32 total deaths to date*.

The 32nd death from COVID-19 was reported of a woman in her 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas.

She had been critically ill in area hospital and had additional underlying health conditions.

Of cases requiring hospitalization, most (69%) have been either over 60 years of age or have had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition.

Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third (30%) of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

* Numbers are updated at 10:00 AM daily.

Note: Does not include positive results from persons who reside out-of-state or outside of Dallas County.

From staff reports. [email protected]