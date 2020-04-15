COVID-19 cases updated by Collin County officials

Collin County Health Care Services reported 25 new cases of COVID-19 in the county this afternoon, April 15, bringing the reported total to 494 confirmed cases.

There are 200 active cases and 284 that have successfully recovered.

There are 15 cases hospitalized and 10 have died from COVID-19 related illness.

The county reported 2,872 negative tests and 854 People Under Monitoring

New confirmed cases by community are:

Allen –30 and 44 year old female, 8 year old boy and 28 year old male

Anna – 56 year old female

Dallas – 55 and 66 year old female

Frisco – 27 year old male

McKinney – 27, 52, 59, 85 and 86 year old female and a 56 and 66 year old male

Melissa – 31 year old female

Plano – 20, 41 and 65 year old female and 24, 43, 54 and 58 year old males

Princeton – 20 year old female

Prosper – infant female

From staff reports. [email protected]