Dallas County reports 43rd COVID-19 related death

Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 109 new cases of COVID-19 today, April 15, bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 1,986 with 43 total deaths to date*.

The 43rd death from COVID-19 was reported of a woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the city of Garland.

She had been hospitalized in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions and did not have additional underlying health conditions.

Of cases requiring hospitalization, most (69%) have been either over 60 years of age or have had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition.

Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third (30%) of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Most (69%) deaths have been male.

Fourteen deaths have been associated with long-term care facilities.

* Numbers are updated at 10:00 AM daily.

Note: Does not include positive results from persons who reside out-of-state or outside of Dallas County.

From staff reports. [email protected]