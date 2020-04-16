Abrupt ending

Pandemic halts senior soccer players final prep season

The COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic came in like a wrecking ball, taking out spring sports.

A press release from the UIL, governing body of Texas high school sports, said schools would have a reasonable time to practice before games resume.

The tentative restart date is May 4 for soccer, baseball, softball, golf , tennis, and track and field. However, all decisions remain flexible and will be consistent with the advice of local, state and federal officials.

By David Jenkins • [email protected]