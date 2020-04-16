Bake Along Challenge yields tasty results

Hundreds of locals are whipping up entertainment and learning that quarantine can sometimes be sweet.

Emily Guynes, a culinary teacher at Wylie High School, has found it easy to transfer her classes online since most people have kitchens. Although she had planned to begin a unit on cooking dinner food, she switched to teaching baking since flour, sugar and the like are easier to come by. That’s when she had an idea.

“I knew I’d have to do online curriculum anyway, so I thought I might as well share it with the community,” she said. “Cooking is one thing that can unite us no matter what. I really enjoy that if you follow the steps and do everything the way you’re supposed to do it, it turns out the same every time.”

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]