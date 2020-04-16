Dallas County reports 7 more COVID-19 related deaths

Sachse reports 12th confirmed COVID-19 case

Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 80 new cases of COVID-19 today, bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 2,066 with 50 total deaths to date*.

Of cases requiring hospitalization, most (69%) have been either over 60 years of age or have had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition.

Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third (30%) of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Most (69%) deaths have been male.

Seventeen deaths have been associated with long-term care facilities.

The City of Sachse received notice of an additional positive COVID-19 case. This is the 12th case in Sachse. The individual is a 60-year-old man residing in Sachse, Dallas County. Due to delayed testing, the patient has already recovered.

* Numbers are updated at 10:00 AM daily.

Note: Does not include positive results from persons who reside out-of-state or outside of Dallas County.

From staff reports. [email protected]