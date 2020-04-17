Collin County reports 12th COVID-19 related death

A 73-year-old Fairview man with underlying health conditions and COVID-19 died in a local hospital this morning, April 17, according to Collin County Health Care Services (CCHCS). No further personal information will be released by officials.

Today’s death marks the twelfth death reported to the county of individuals with COVID-19.

Health officials reported 16 new cases of COVID-19 in the county this afternoon, April 17, bringing the adjusted reported total to 521 confirmed cases.

There are 189 active cases and 320 that have successfully recovered.

There are 17 cases hospitalized and 12 have died from COVID-19 related illness.

The county reported 3,250 negative tests and 980 People Under Monitoring.

New confirmed cases by community are:

Dallas – infant male and a 28 year old male

Fairview – 73 year old male

Frisco – 50 year old male

McKinney – infant, 51, 78 and 82 year old females and 46 and 90 year old males

Plano – 27, 34, and 65 year old females and 23, 25 and 38 year old males

From staff reports. [email protected]