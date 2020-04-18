Dallas County reports five more COVID-19 related deaths

Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 134 new cases of COVID-19 today, April 18, bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 2,324 with 60 total deaths to date*.

Of cases requiring hospitalization, most have been either over 60 years of age or have had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition.

According to officials the reported deaths include:

– A Grand Prairie man in his 80s who was critically ill in a local hospital.

– A University Park woman in her 90s who was critically ill in a local hospital.

– A man in his 70s who lived in a Dallas long-term care facility and was critically ill in a local hospital.

– A man in his 70s who resided in a Dallas long-term care facility and was in a local hospital.

– A woman in her 70s who lived in a Dallas long-term care facility and was in critically ill in a local hospital.

Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Most (69%) deaths have been male.

Twenty deaths have been associated with long-term care facilities.

* Numbers are updated at 10:00 AM daily.

Note: Does not include positive results from persons who reside out-of-state or outside of Dallas County.

