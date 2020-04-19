Collin County reports 5 new COVID-19 related cases

Health officials reported 5 new cases of COVID-19 in the county this afternoon, April 19, bringing the adjusted reported total to 527 confirmed cases.

There are 190 active cases and 324 that have successfully recovered.

There are 16 cases hospitalized and 13 have died from COVID-19 related illness.

The county reported 3,281 negative tests and 1,002 People Under Monitoring.

The reported cases by city are:

Farmersville – 26 year old female

McKinney – infant male

Richardson – 20 year old male

Wylie – 34 year old male

Unincorporated area of Collin County – 69 year old male

Note: Collin County’s health department receives daily COVID-19 test results – positive and negative – from physicians’ offices, private labs, hospitals and the National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (NEDSS) through Texas’ Department of State Health Services (DSHS). We share this information with the public the same day it is received.

DSHS recently informed county health departments that NEDSS will no longer share negative test results, so that county health departments can focus on managing positive cases. As a result, the quantity of negative test results will decrease substantially.

From staff reports. [email protected]