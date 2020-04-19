Dallas County reports 104 new COVID-19 related cases, no deaths.

Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 104 new cases of COVID-19 today April 19, bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 2,428 with 60 total deaths to date*.

There have been 60 total deaths reported to date, over a third (38%) have been associated with long-term care facilities.

For cases requiring hospitalization, most have been either over 60 years of age or have had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition.

Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Most deaths have been male.

Twenty deaths have been associated with long-term care facilities.

* Numbers are updated at 10:00 AM daily.

Note: Does not include positive results from persons who reside out-of-state or outside of Dallas County.

