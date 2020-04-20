Collin County reports 17 new COVID-19 cases

Collin County health officials reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 in the county this afternoon, April 20, bringing the adjusted reported total to 544 confirmed cases.

There are 200 active cases and 331 that have successfully recovered.

There are 15 cases hospitalized and 13 have died from COVID-19 related illness.

The county reported 3,466 negative tests and 1,076 People Under Monitoring.

Reported cases by city are:

Allen – 30 year old female; 88 year old female; 86 year old female

Frisco – 68 year old female; 52 year old male

McKinney – 72 year old female; 80 year old male; 18 year old female

Parker – 63 year old female; 9 year old female

Plano – 35 year old female; 67 year old male; 53 year old female; 56 year old female; 62 year old male

Saint Paul – 54 year old female

Wylie – 46 year old male

Note: Collin County’s health department receives daily COVID-19 test results – positive and negative – from physicians’ offices, private labs, hospitals and the National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (NEDSS) through Texas’ Department of State Health Services (DSHS). We share this information with the public the same day it is received.

DSHS recently informed county health departments that NEDSS will no longer share negative test results, so that county health departments can focus on managing positive cases. As a result, the quantity of negative test results will decrease substantially.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]