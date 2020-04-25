Dallas County reports four additional COVID-19 related deaths

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 75 new cases of COVID-19 today, April 25, bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 2,909, with 81 total deaths to date*.

The four reported deaths include a Garland man in his 60’s, a Carrollton man in his 70s and two Dallas long-term care facility residents, a woman in her 90s and a man in his 80s. Each of these victims had been hospitalized.\

Of cases requiring hospitalization, most have been either over 60 years of age or have had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition.

Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

About 40% of the deaths have been associated with long-term care facilities.

* Numbers are updated at 10:00 AM daily.

Note: Does not include positive results from persons who reside out-of-state or outside of Dallas County.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]