Dallas County reports one COVID-19 related death and 105 new cases today

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 105 new cases of COVID-19 today, April 26, bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 3,014, with 82 total deaths to date*.

More information about the new reported death has not been released by Dallas County Officials as of this update.

One of the reported cases is a Sachse resident. This is the 16th case reported in Sachse city limits. Officials have identified the resident as a 40 year old female. No additional information has been released at this time.

Of cases requiring hospitalization, most have been either over 60 years of age or have had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition.

Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

About 40% of the deaths have been associated with long-term care facilities.

* Numbers are updated at 10:00 AM daily.

Note: Does not include positive results from persons who reside out-of-state or outside of Dallas County.

