Dallas County reports 10 additional COVID-19 related deaths

Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 10 deaths and 135 new cases of COVID-19 today, April 28, bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 3,240 with 94 total deaths to date*.

The reported deaths include a 17 year old female and a male in his 40s from Lancaster; four Dallas males, one in his 30s, one in his 70s, one in his 80s and one in his 90s, as well as a Dallas woman in her 70’s. Additional reported deaths include a Garland man in his 30s, a Carrollton man in his 40s and a man in his 60s who was a correctional facility inmate.

Of cases requiring hospitalization, most have been either over 60 years of age or have had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition.

Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third (33%) of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

About 40% of the deaths have been associated with long-term care facilities.

* Numbers are updated at 10:00 AM daily.

Note: Does not include positive results from persons who reside out-of-state or outside of Dallas County.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]