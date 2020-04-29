Collin County reports another COVID-19 related death

According to Collin County health officials, an 83 year old Plano woman with underlying health conditions and COVID-19 died at Medical City Plano last night, according to Collin County Health Care Services (CCHCS). The woman was reported as having tested positive for the virus on April 21.

Health officials reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 in the county this afternoon, April 29, bringing the adjusted reported total to 710 confirmed cases.

There are 204 active cases and 487 that have successfully recovered.

There are 28 cases hospitalized and 19 have died from COVID-19 related illness.

The county reported 7,281 negative tests and 1,115 People Under Monitoring.

The reported cases by city are:

Allen – 66 year old male

Dallas – 30 and 41 year old males

McKinney – infant girl, 82 and 93 year old females; 1 year old boy, 36 and 48 year old males

Plano – 38, 64 and 64 year old females; 51, 58 and 64 year old males

Princeton – 22 year old male

Prosper – 62 year old male

Wylie – 65 year old male

Note: Collin County’s health department receives daily COVID-19 test results – positive and negative – from physicians’ offices, private labs, hospitals and the National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (NEDSS) through Texas’ Department of State Health Services (DSHS). We share this information with the public the same day it is received.

DSHS recently informed county health departments that NEDSS will no longer share negative test results, so that county health departments can focus on managing positive cases. As a result, the quantity of negative test results will decrease substantially.

Individual cases may be removed if the place of residence is outside of Collin County.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]