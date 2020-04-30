GISD medication pickup starts tomorrow

Garland ISD students who left medicine or medical supplies at their campus can start picking up them up tomorrow.

High schools, along with the Gilbreath-Reed Career and Technical Center and Pathfinder Achievement Center, will be open Friday, May 1. To help minimize the number of people showing up, pickup times are sorted by the first letter of students’ last names. Students with last names beginning with A through G can retrieve supplies from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., H through M from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., and N through Z from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Middle schoolers can get their medicine on Tuesday, May 5. Those with last names from A to M can show up from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., and last names from N to Z from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Since GISD has 49 elementary schools, they’re split between two days. Campuses that begin with A through H have pickup times Thursday, May 7 and campuses that begin with K through W (including the Classical Center at Vial Elementary) have pickup times Friday, May 8.

On both days, elementary students with last names from A through M can pick up medicine from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., and those with last names from N through Z can get theirs from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Everyone must wear a face mask and stay in their vehicle. Administrators ask families to drive to the front entrance of their campus, where an employee will assist them.

If you are feeling ill or have been in contact with someone with COVID-19 in the past two weeks, you will not be allowed to visit campus.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]