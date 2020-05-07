Cities, businesses ‘Team up to Fight Hunger’

Helping hands from several different sources can make a difference for many as communities follow the governor’s guidelines to keep everyone safe.
Over the past six weeks, the dining rooms of area restaurants have sat empty as owners and managers served customers with modified menus and drive-thru or pickup service. At the same time, food banks explored avenues to meet increasing demands and offer a hand up when it is most needed.
For the full story, see the May 7 issue or subscribe online.
Sonia Duggan • [email protected]