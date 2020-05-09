Dallas County reports 8 more COVID-19 related deaths.

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 8 deaths and 250 new cases of COVID-19 today, May 9, bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 5,619 with 143 total deaths to date*.

Today’s reported deaths include:

A man in his 30’s who was a resident of the City of Garland and had been found deceased at home.

A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas and had been critically ill in an area hospital.

A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Cockrell Hill and had been critically ill in an area hospital.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas and had been critically ill in an area hospital.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Balch Springs and had been critically ill in an area hospital.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas and had been hospitalized.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Richardson and had been critically ill in an area hospital.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of Farmers Branch and had been critically ill in an area hospital.

Of cases requiring hospitalization, most have been either over 60 years of age or have had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition.

The county also reported that almost 80% of the cases requiring hospitalization have been workers in the healthcare, public health, food and agriculture, public works and other essential business sectors.

Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third (33%) of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

About 33% of the deaths have been associated with long-term care facilities.

* Numbers are updated at 10:00 AM daily.

Note: Does not include positive results from persons who reside out-of-state or outside of Dallas County.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]