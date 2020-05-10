Collin County reports COVID related death

A 90-year-old McKinney woman with underlying health conditions and diagnosed with COVID-19 died last night at a memory care facility in McKinney, according to Collin County health authorities. No further personal information is being released.

Health officials reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 in the county today, May 10, bringing the adjusted reported total to 918 confirmed cases.

There are 303 active cases and 587 that have successfully recovered.

There are 21 cases hospitalized and 28 have died from COVID-19 related illness.

The county reported 10,677 negative tests and 1,482 People Under Monitoring.

The reported cases by city are:

Allen – 18, 22, 23 and 48 year old males

Anna – 42 year old male

Dallas – 73 year old female and a 4 year old boy

McKinney – infant girl, 24 and 90 year old females and a 19 year old male

Melissa – 29 year old female

Plano – 16 year old female and 55 year old male

Princeton – 24 and 53 year old female

Unincorporated – 59 year old male

List cases by city exceed the reported cases in beginning of this report. These cases by gender are from Collin County health reports with no explanation for the difference between reported and listed cases.

Note: Collin County’s health department receives daily COVID-19 test results – positive and negative – from physicians’ offices, private labs, hospitals and the National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (NEDSS) through Texas’ Department of State Health Services (DSHS). We share this information with the public the same day it is received.

DSHS recently informed county health departments that NEDSS will no longer share negative test results, so that county health departments can focus on managing positive cases. As a result, the quantity of negative test results will decrease substantially.

Individual cases may be removed if the place of residence is outside of Collin County.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]