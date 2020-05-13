Dallas County reports five COVID-19 related deaths

Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 5 deaths and 243 new cases of COVID-19 today, May 13, bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 6,359 with 153 total deaths to date*.

Additional deaths include a Dallas woman in her 60s and two Dallas men, one in his 60s and one in his 70s, who were critically ill in area hospitals; a woman in her 60s who was a resident of a Mesquite long-term care facility and died in an area hospital and a Mesquite woman in her 70s who passed away in an area hospital.

Of cases requiring hospitalization, most have been either over 60 years of age or have had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition.

The county also reported that almost 80% of the cases requiring hospitalization have been workers in the healthcare, public health, food and agriculture, public works and other essential business sectors.

Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third (33%) of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

About 33% of the deaths have been associated with long-term care facilities.

* Numbers are updated at 10:00 AM daily.

Note: Does not include positive results from persons who reside out-of-state or outside of Dallas County.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]