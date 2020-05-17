Dallas County reports six more COVID-19 related deaths today

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 6 deaths and 205 new cases of COVID-19 today, May 17, bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 7,455 with 176 total deaths to date*.

Of cases requiring hospitalization, most have been either over 60 years of age or have had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition.

The county also reported that more than 80% of the cases requiring hospitalization have been workers in the healthcare, public health, food and agriculture, public works and other essential business sectors.

Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third (33%) of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

About 33% of the deaths have been associated with long-term care facilities.

* Numbers are updated at 10:00 AM daily.

Note: Does not include positive results from persons who reside out-of-state or outside of Dallas County.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]