Collin County property value increases are smaller

Property values continue to increase in Collin County, but not as much this year as they have in the past, figures released last week by Collin Central Appraisal District last week show.

The CAD mailed 2020 certified estimates of taxable value to property owners Friday, May 15. Final values will be certified this summer and are used by taxing entities to set property tax levies. Dallas County has not released its 2020 estimates.

For the full story, see the May 21 issue or subscribe online.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]