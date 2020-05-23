Dallas County reports three COVID related deaths

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 3 deaths and 172 new cases of COVID-19 today, May 23, bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 8,649 with 210 total deaths to date*.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Richardson and had been hospitalized.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of Seagoville and had been critically ill in an area hospital.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite and expired in the facility.

Of cases requiring hospitalization, most have been either over 60 years of age or have had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition.

The county also reported that more than 80% of the cases requiring hospitalization have been workers in the healthcare, public health, food and agriculture, public works and other essential business sectors.

Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third (33%) of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

About 33% of the deaths have been associated with long-term care facilities.

* Numbers are updated at 10:00 AM daily.

Note: Does not include positive results from persons who reside out-of-state or outside of Dallas County.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]