Dallas CAD property tax values increase

Estimated taxable property values in the Dallas County por­tion of Sachse increased 13.69 percent over the past year, fig­ures released last week Dallas Central Appraisal District show.

The increase contrasts sharply with Sachse property in Collin County that rose just 0.3 percent over the past year. Appraisal rolls show that $1.69 billion in Sachse proper­ty is located in Dallas County and $1.04 billion is in Collin County.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]