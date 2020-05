The Fourth of July is going to look a little different this year.

After a discussion during their Zoom meeting Monday, May 18, Sachse City Council voted unanimously to cancel the annual Red, White and Blue Blast. The event is held on July 3 every year, but due to COVID-19, it would not be safe to have thousands of peo­ple congregate.

For the full story, see the May 28 issue or subscribe online.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]