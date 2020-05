After holding their places all four years – with the excep­tion of one semester junior year when they switched – Tarynn Luttrull and Austin Werth have been declared Sachse High’s valedictorian and salutatorian.

Tarynn, 18, has a GPA of 4.7267 and is the daughter of Scott and Tina Luttrull. She will attend the University of Texas at Austin to study civil engineering this fall.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]