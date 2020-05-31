Dallas County reports 5 COVID-19 related deaths

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 5 deaths and 219 new cases of COVID-19 for May 30, bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 10,006 with 228 total deaths to date*.

The additional 5 deaths are being reported on May 30 include:

A man in his 20’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas and had been critically ill in an area hospital. He did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas and had been critically ill in an area hospital. He had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Garland and had been critically ill in an area hospital. He had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas and had been critically ill in an area hospital. He did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility the City of Dallas and had been critically ill in an area hospital. He had underlying high risk health conditions.

Of cases requiring hospitalization, most have been either over 60 years of age or have had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition.

The county also reported that more than 80% of the cases requiring hospitalization have been workers in the healthcare, public health, food and agriculture, public works and other essential business sectors.

Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third (33%) of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

About 33% of the deaths have been associated with long-term care facilities.

* Numbers are updated at 10:00 AM daily.

Note: Does not include positive results from persons who reside out-of-state or outside of Dallas County.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]