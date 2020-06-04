Lady Mustangs 2020-21 season schedule released

The 2020 volleyball schedule for the back-to-back district champions Sachse Lady Mustangs has been released.
Sachse is slated to participate in three tournaments over the course of the season—the Garland Tournament (Aug. 14-15), the Northwest Tournament (Aug. 20-22), and the Volleypalooza (Leander) Tournament from Aug. 27-29.
Before regular season play can begin, two scrimmages will be held—Coppell (Aug. 7) and McKinney (Aug. 8).
By Seth Dowdle • [email protected]