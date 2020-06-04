Lady Mustangs 2020-21 season schedule released

The 2020 volleyball sched­ule for the back-to-back district champions Sachse Lady Mus­tangs has been released.

Sachse is slated to partici­pate in three tournaments over the course of the season—the Garland Tournament (Aug. 14-15), the Northwest Tournament (Aug. 20-22), and the Volleyp­alooza (Leander) Tournament from Aug. 27-29.

Before regular season play can begin, two scrimmages will be held—Coppell (Aug. 7) and McKinney (Aug. 8).

For the full story, see the June 4 issue or subscribe online.

By Seth Dowdle • [email protected]