Anniversary of an ax murder

Forty years ago, Friday, June 13, 1980, a Fairview housewife killed a Wylie middle school teacher in such a horrific way that some will never forget.

Candace Montgomery, 30, wielded a 3-foot-long ax she found in the garage at the home of Betty and Allan Gore on 410 Dogwood Drive in Wylie, striking Betty 41 times while daughter Bethany slept in her crib in another room.

It was bloody and it was bru­tal, and it put the small town of 3,700 on the map as being home to one of the most hei­nous crimes in Collin County.

For the full story, see the June 11 issue or subscribe online.

By Sonia Duggan • [email protected]