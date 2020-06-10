Dallas County reports three COVID-related deaths

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 3 deaths and 300 new cases of COVID-19 today, June 10, bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 12,945 with 274 total deaths to date*.

The three deaths reported today are:

A woman in her 40’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of DeSoto. He had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Garland. She expired in the facility, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

Of cases requiring hospitalization who reported employment, over 80% have been critical infrastructure workers, with a broad range of affected occupational sectors, including: healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, first responders and other essential functions.

About two-thirds of hospitalized cases have been under 65 years of age, and about half do not have high-risk chronic health conditions. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

More than a third of deaths have been associated with long-term care facilities.

* Numbers are updated at 11:00 AM daily.

Note: Does not include positive results from persons who reside out-of-state or outside of Dallas County.

