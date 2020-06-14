Dallas County reports three COVID-19 related deaths on Saturday

City of Sachse reports two new COVID cases

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 3 deaths and 345 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday, June 13, bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 13,930 with 283 total deaths to date*.

The reported COVID-19 related deaths include:

A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. He expired at an area hospital ED, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Seagoville. He had been hospitalized, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Mesquite. She had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

Two new COVID cases were reported in Sachse (Dallas County). A 38 year old female and a 22 year old male are the city’s 30th and 31st cases to date.

Of cases requiring hospitalization who reported employment, over 80% have been critical infrastructure workers, with a broad range of affected occupational sectors, including: healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, first responders and other essential functions.

About two-thirds of hospitalized cases have been under 65 years of age, and about half do not have high-risk chronic health conditions. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

More than a third of deaths have been associated with long-term care facilities.

* Numbers are updated at 11:00 AM daily.

Note: Does not include positive results from persons who reside out-of-state or outside of Dallas County.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]