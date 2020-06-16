Collin College to reopen campuses for July classes

Collin College has announced plans for the final summer session that starts July 13. The college will follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines, observe executive orders issued by the Office of the Texas Governor, and proceed with guidance from the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board to prevent the spread of germs and help ensure the safety of returning students and employees.

Summer session

The college will reopen its campuses to students with a combination of in-person and online classes for the five-week July summer semester.

On-campus summer classes will largely consist of skills-based coursework or labs with concepts and experiences that can be accomplished better in person. The college is committed to ensuring students have an opportunity to demonstrate hands-on skills as needed for many workforce programs and will endeavor to accomplish this in a safe environment.

Collin College has served its students with online classes through its Maymester, five-week June and 10-week June semesters. The college’s spring semester was also switched to an online format beginning March 23.

Registration

For more information on applying and registering for the five-week July session, please visit www.collin.edu/gettingstarted/admissions/. Registration for the five-week July session is open until the first day of classes on July 13. Collin College serves more than 59,000 credit and continuing education students annually and offers more than 100 degrees and certificates, including new Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) and Bachelor of Applied Technology in Cybersecurity (BAT) degrees. The only public college based in Collin County, Collin College is a partner to business, government, and industry, providing customized training and workforce development. For more information, visit www.collin.edu.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]