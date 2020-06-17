Dallas County reports nine COVID-related deaths

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 9 deaths and 413 new cases of COVID-19 today, June 17, bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 15,526 with 302 total deaths to date.

The additional 9 deaths being reported today include:

A man in his 40’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized and did not have underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Duncanville. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and did not have underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and did not have underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Lancaster. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and did not have underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She expired in hospice care and had underlying high risk health conditions.

The city of Sachse has reported a total of 37 COVID-19 cases for residents in both Collin and Dallas counties.

Over 17 confirmed COVID-19 cases in children and staff have been reported from 9 separate childcare facilities in Dallas County over the past week, with additional reports of associated illnesses in family members of affected children. Prior to this past week, only 1 daycare facility had been reported with any cases in the previous 2 months. Increasing outbreaks of cases are being reported from multiple large social gatherings since the beginning of June. The recent death of a 12-year-old is under investigation by the Medical Examiner’s office as a COVID-19 associated death.

Of cases requiring hospitalization who reported employment, over 80% have been critical infrastructure workers, with a broad range of affected occupational sectors, including: healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, first responders and other essential functions.

About two-thirds of hospitalized cases have been under 65 years of age, and about half do not have high-risk chronic health conditions. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

More than a third of deaths have been associated with long-term care facilities. Note: Does not include positive results from persons who reside out-of-state or outside of Dallas County.

