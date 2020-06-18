716 graduate from Sachse High School

Last week, 716 students from Sachse High School got their long-awaited diplomas.

Graduation was held at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 11 at Globe Life Field in Arlington. To al­low for social distancing, se­niors were spaced out on the field and families were spaced out in the stands.

This marked the first time students had been together since March 6; the following week was Spring Break and then on­line learning was implemented.

The evening kicked off with Senior Class President Thach Huynh welcoming everyone to the ceremony, and then Super­intendent Ricardo Lopez gave some remarks.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]