716 graduate from Sachse High School

Last week, 716 students from Sachse High School got their long-awaited diplomas.
Graduation was held at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 11 at Globe Life Field in Arlington. To allow for social distancing, seniors were spaced out on the field and families were spaced out in the stands.
This marked the first time students had been together since March 6; the following week was Spring Break and then online learning was implemented.
The evening kicked off with Senior Class President Thach Huynh welcoming everyone to the ceremony, and then Superintendent Ricardo Lopez gave some remarks.
By Morgan Howard • [email protected]