COVID-19 hospitalization cases continue to rise

Caution advised as state reopening continues

The reopening of Texas and subsequent protests in the area could be cause for concern in relation to the continued rise in COVID cases.

While some may think the concern is justified, others may attribute the rise to the increased amount of testing now available.

One key statistic that is report­ed daily is hospitalizations.

From May 16 to May 31 state-wide COVID-19 cases that re­quired hospital care dropped from 1,791 to 1,684 for those days.

By Chad Engbrock • [email protected]