GISD announces back-to-school options

Garland ISD administrators have settled on two options for classes this fall.

Students can either attend in-person classes full time or have virtual classes full time. Campuses will have increased cleaning protocols, and distance learners will have access to district-provided technology and internet.

Officials are already working on developing at-home learning activities. Antimicrobial misting will be frequently used at all schools and on all buses for in-person attendees.

Texas Education Agency will give specific guidelines Tuesday, June 23, and further details will be released then.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]