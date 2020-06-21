Dallas County reports three COVID-related deaths this weekend.

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 3 deaths and 803 new cases of COVID-19 this weekend, June 20 and 21, bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 16,845 with 314 total deaths to date.

The city of Sachse has reported a total of 40 COVID-19 cases for residents in both Collin and Dallas counties.

The three deaths this weekend include:

A man in his 60s who was a resident of a Dallas long-term care facility and passed away there.

A man in his 60s who was a Dallas resident. He was critically ill in an area hospital and had no underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

Of cases requiring hospitalization who reported employment, over 80% have been critical infrastructure workers, with a broad range of affected occupational sectors, including: healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, first responders and other essential functions.

About two-thirds of hospitalized cases have been under 65 years of age, and about half do not have high-risk chronic health conditions. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

More than a third of deaths have been associated with long-term care facilities.

Note: Does not include positive results from persons who reside out-of-state or outside of Dallas County.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]