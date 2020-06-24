Collin County reports one COVID-related death, 90 new cases

An 81-year-old Anna man with COVID-19 and an underlying health condition died early yesterday morning at a McKinney hospital, according to a report received today by Collin County Health Care Services (CCHCS).

State health officials listed 90 new cases of COVID-19 today, June 24, in Collin County. Officials reported an adjusted total of 2,449 confirmed cases.

There are 1,041 active cases and 1,369 that have successfully recovered.

There are 140 cases hospitalized and 39 have died from COVID-19 related illness.

New cases in Eastern Collin County include nine in Wylie, one in Murphy and one in Princeton.

State officials report 1,130 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in Collin County today, an increase of 56 patients since yesterday.

As of 12:00 AM June 1, 2020, the Department of State Health Services will perform all COVID-19 case investigation and contact tracing activities for Collin County’s local health authority. Collin County will be able to access the state system to obtain data and reports for its jurisdiction, but details on the extent of the data and how reports will be distributed will be announced as soon as they are available.

Due to the large number of new cases each day, the state is not reporting all individual cases by age, gender or city. An updated breakdown of all cases is available at: https://apps.collincountytx.gov/reports/COVID19/Daily%20Report%20by%20City.xlsx

When you click this link an Excel spreadsheet will be created with all reported Collin County cases by city.

Individual cases may be removed if the place of residence is outside of Collin County.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]