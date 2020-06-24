Dallas County reports four COVID-related deaths today

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 4 deaths and 391 new cases of COVID-19 today, June 24, bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 18,135 with 328 total deaths to date.

Details on today’s additional deaths have not yet been released.

Yesterday’s seven deaths were:

A man in his 40’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He was found deceased at home, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

An man in his 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Mesquite. He expired in the facility, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

An man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized.

Of cases requiring hospitalization who reported employment, over 80% have been critical infrastructure workers, with a broad range of affected occupational sectors, including: healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, first responders and other essential functions.

About two-thirds of hospitalized cases have been under 65 years of age, and about half do not have high-risk chronic health conditions. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

More than a third of deaths have been associated with long-term care facilities.

Note: Does not include positive results from persons who reside out-of-state or outside of Dallas County.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]