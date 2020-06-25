A community where horses heal

In a network of barns lo­cated on 50 acres on Coun­try Club Road in far north Wylie, horses and humans have been symbiotic for 35 years.

Under the direction of own­er and head trainer Kai Handt, North Texas Equestrian Center has earned a reputation as one of the premier horse facili­ties in the Metroplex offering boarding and horse sales, plus all levels of lessons and com­petitive training from beginner to advanced.

In addition to training

For the full story, see the June 25 issue or subscribe online.

By Sonia Duggan • [email protected]